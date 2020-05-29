MPD: Madison man arrested for firing gun while ‘blowing off some steam’

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A 21-year-old Madison man was arrested after firing a gun during a disagreement with a family member early Friday morning.

According to the incident report, officers responded to the 1000 block of Wheeler Road after community members reported hearing gunshots at about 2:30 a.m.

Police said an officer heard another report and noticed a vehicle driving away while in the area. The officer pulled over the vehicle and spoke with the driver, Tyreece A. Ostrowsky, who admitted to firing a gun but had not fired at anyone.

Officials said he fired the gun as a means of “blowing off some steam.” Ostrowsky was later arrested for endangering safety by the use of a dangerous weapon.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.