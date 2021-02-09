MPD looks for two people who allegedly crashed stolen car on north side

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’re looking for two people who allegedly crashed a stolen car into another vehicle on the city’s north side Monday afternoon.

Police say a black 2021 Hyundai Palisade that was recently stolen out of the village of Oregon was involved in a crash on Mendota Street and Lien Road near the Truax campus of Madison College at 2:17 p.m. Monday.

The report of the crash says two people ran from the stolen car after the crash, which also involved a 61-year-old drive in another car. One of the people who ran away was wearing a gray sweatshirt, while the other was dressed in all black.



The driver of the other vehicle was treated at the scene by EMS for chest pain.

Madison police say they’re continuing to investigate.

