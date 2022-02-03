MPD looking to identify suspected bike thieves

by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are trying to identify two men seen stealing bicycles from an apartment building on the city’s east side.

Authorities said surveillance footage from an apartment building in the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue shows the two men entering the building’s bike garage multiple times in late December. The footage reportedly shows the suspects tampering with locks before taking the bikes.

According to an incident report, MPD officials are looking into several other self-reported burglary cases involving residents of the same apartment building.

Anyone with information about the men pictured in the photos above is asked to call the Madison Police Department at 608-255-2345. Those looking to stay anonymous can submit a tip via Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com

