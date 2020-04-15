MPD looking for runaway teen associated with car thefts

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a teenager who was found by a homeowner inside her garage Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a homeowner on Colony Drive called for police around 4:20 p.m. after finding a young burglar inside her open garage.

The report said the victim yelled and scared the teenager off, who got into a blue 2014 Dodge Dart that was stolen Tuesday from West Badger Road.

Police said the Dart and a stolen black Audi A4, occupied by other teenagers, both drove off from the neighborhood. One witness told police they were driving “100 miles per hour,” according to the report.

According to authorities, neighbors said one stolen car had driven up on a lawn and the group of teenagers seemed connected to a Jeep, which was left behind unoccupied and parked on Acadia Court. Officials said the Jeep was listed as stolen after it was taken from Applewood Drive.

Before the call on Colony Drive, neighbors on Meadow Mist Road told police that teenagers in the area were checking car door handles, and some were traveling in a blue Dodge Dart.

Police said they have identified one involved teen, whose image was captured on home security. Authorities said the teen has been arrested in the past for stealing cars.

The report said he is currently listed as a runaway.



