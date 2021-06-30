MPD looking for person who stole money from Henry Vilas Zoo donation box

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police are trying to identify a person who broke into the Henry Vilas Zoo over the weekend and stole money from the zoo’s donation box.

According to an incident report, police responded to a burglary report at the zoo around 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The report said private security had responded to an alarm and found evidence of a burglary, where a man had entered into the gift shop area and stole cash from the box.

Police said the zoo’s staff provided security video from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Madison police.

People reporting through Madison Area Crime Stoppers may be eligible for a cash reward, officials said.

