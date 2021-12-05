MPD, law enforcement agencies partner for Shop with a Cop event

by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Kids in the Madison area got the chance to pick up some gifts for the holidays Sunday with the help of Madison police.

Law enforcement agencies across Dane County partnered with Target for Shop with a Cop.

Normally kids and cops shop together, but this year because of COVID, the cops shopped for them.

Organizers said officers had wish lists from area families and got them everything from household appliances to toys.

More than two-dozen families in Madison were shopped for, as well as dozens of others in the community were helped.

The money to buy the gifts comes from community and business donations.

After shopping, officers went to a local VFW to wrap the gifts.

