MPD K-9 bulletproof vest fundraiser meets goal within two days of launch

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000.com

MADISON, Wis. — On Friday, the Madison Police Department launched a fundraiser to buy new K-9 bulletproof vests. Within two days, they met their goal.

The department raised $15,600, which will go towards funding six “K-9 storm vests.” The vests are lightweight and are worn during each dog’s entire patrol shift.

MPD partnered with the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar to help fund the purchase. Now, K-9s Domo, Bowie, Roko, Allied, Charlie, and Patton will have added protection when on the job.

