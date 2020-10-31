MPD investigating weapons violation near Madison Memorial High School

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police and fire are currently on the scene investigating a weapons violation near Madison Memorial High School.

According to Dane County Dispatch, a call came in at 1:38 p.m. for a report of a weapons violation near Gammon and Mineral Point roads.

Dispatch said it is still an active scene as of 2 p.m.

News 3 Now has a crew headed to the scene.

