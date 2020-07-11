MPD investigating shots fired incident on city’s west side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating multiple reports of shots fired after a large gathering in the 2300 block of Allied Drive Saturday morning.

According to the incident report, officers responded to the scene at 12: 18 a.m. Once officers arrived to the scene, they discovered that an uninvolved vehicle and multiple buildings were struck by gunfire.

Law enforcement officials said officers recovered several shell casings at the scene.

No injuries were reported, according to the report.

Anyone with information is encourage to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

