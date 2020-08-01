MPD investigating shots fired incident on city’s north side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of North Oak St. Friday evening.

According to a incident report, a call came in at 6:40 p.m. about shots being fired on the city’s north side. The initial investigation revealed to police that an argument took place in the street between occupants in a white sedan and a dark colored sedan. Shortly after, five to six shots were fired and both cars left the area.

Law enforcement officials said officers recovered multiple shell casing at the scene. No reports of injuries or damage to property, the report said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or by computer at P3Tips.com.

