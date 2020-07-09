MPD investigating shots fired incident for the sixth night in a row

Josh Spreiter by Josh Spreiter

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police are investigating a shots fired incident for the sixth night in a row. This time officers were called to Tree Lane just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators found about 25 spent shell casings in the area. Police say surveillance video showed a silver sedan shooting at another silver car in a parking lot.

Two uninvolved cars were hit by gunfire, but no injuries are being reported as of now.

Police say they’re continuing to talk to witnesses and go through video evidence.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments