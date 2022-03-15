MPD investigating possible arson of Ukrainian flag from east side home

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they are investigating after a woman on the east side called them Monday morning saying a Ukrainian flag she had been flying was missing.

The woman, who lives along the 1700 block of Winnebago Street, called police at 7:30 a.m. Monday and said the flag was gone and she found burnt debris in her yard, near where the flag was flying.

She said she last saw the flag flying at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the investigation into the possible incident is still ongoing. Anyone who was in the area at the time or has information is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

