MPD investigating overnight sexual assault on city’s northeast side

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a man suspected in an overnight sexual assault on the city’s northeast side.

Authorities with the Madison Police Department said they were dispatched to Brandie Road around 12:30 a.m. after a stranger reportedly attacked and sexually assaulted the victim as she was walking into her apartment building.

The victim told police the attacker slammed her to the ground in the building’s foyer shortly before assaulting her.

A neighbor called the police when she heard the victim screaming for help. According to an MPD incident report, the suspect also punched the neighbor when she tried to intervene and stop the man from escaping.

Police ultimately brought in a K-9 to track the man, but no one had been taken into custody as of Tuesday morning. Detectives working the case said they’re reviewing digital evidence and witness statements for any potential leads.

In a statement shared with News 3 Now via email, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes described the incident as “alarming.”

“We recognize the sensitive nature of this crime and are deeply concerned for the victim. Our department is committed to supporting her needs while we respond to this case,” Barnes said. “At this time, our detectives are diligently working to identify a suspect. They are reviewing digital evidence, witness statements and evidence collected at the scene.”

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to contact the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

