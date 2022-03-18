MPD investigating burglary at Park Street business
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for a burglar who reportedly stole money from a Park Street business earlier this week.
Officials said the burglary was first reported shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday at Transmission Latino. The owner said they left the building around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night and arrived Wednesday morning to find the front door damaged.
Security cameras were also damaged.
Police said their investigation is ongoing.
