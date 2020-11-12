MPD investigating armed robbery on city’s east side

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating an armed robbery on the city’s east side that happened Tuesday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a 39-year-old man told police he was approached by two men while he was outside in the 3800 block of East Washington Avenue.

The report said the man told police one of the men was armed with a knife. He also said the strangers demanded his cash, which he gave them, before then walking to Reindahl Park.



