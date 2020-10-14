MPD investigating armed robbery at Chili’s near East Towne Mall

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are looking for a man they say robbed a restaurant near East Towne Mall overnight.

Officers were called to the Chili’s at 4344 East Towne Blvd. just after 11 p.m. Tuesday. A manager who was closing the store for the night says they were approached by a man who said he had a weapon in his pocket.

The manger was forced back into the restaurant and the man took an unknown amount of money from the safe. He then ran away, across East Washington Ave. and heading north.

The man was described as being slim and 5’8″ or 5’9″ and was wearing a black hat, blue surgical mask, black hoodie and dark grey or black jogging pants.

Police searched the scene and looked for video evidence, but if anyone has any information, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.

