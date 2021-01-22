MPD investigating after woman says stranger tried to break down door, shoot her

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they say a woman on the city’s north side reported seeing a man outside her home threatening to shoot her, before trying to break through her door.

According to police, the woman was at her home on Wright Street after 11 p.m. Thursday night when she saw a man she didn’t recognize pacing on the sidewalk and telling someone on the phone, “Imma shoot this [expletive].”

The woman says the man tried to kick in her door after that, holding what appeared to be a gun in both hands. The woman says she ran upstairs to protect her three children and call 911.

Police say officers quickly arrived, but the man was already gone from the area. Police canvassed the area and had extra patrols in the neighborhood for the rest of the night, but couldn’t find the man. Officers did find footprints in the snow.

The woman says she couldn’t see the man’s face, but described him as being medium-build with a light gray sweatshirt and light-colored pants with a hoodie covering his face.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com.

