MPD investigating after person breaks into east side home

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating after a person broke into a house early Wednesday morning on Madison’s east side.

According to an incident report, a homeowner in the 100 block of Alton Drive woke up around 4 a.m. to the sound of the overhead garage door opening.

The report said the homeowner checked on his sleeping family and went downstairs with his dog when he found a person standing in his kitchen rummaging around.

Police said the suspect ran off after the homeowner yelled and the dog barked.

Officials said cars in the driveway were also looked through and a wallet and a garage door opener were reported missing.

