MPD investigates shots fired on city’s south side Monday night

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a report of shots fired Monday night.

According to an incident report, officers responded to the 4300 block of Lumley Road after people reported hearing multiple gunshots.

The report said officers found five shell casings.

Police said witnesses reported hearing arguing prior to the gunshots. One person told police a person fired several rounds in to the air while standing on an apartment’s balcony.

The report said a black sedan was seen leaving the area after the shots were fired.

