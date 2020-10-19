MPD investigates gun shots on west side, no injuries reported

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they’re investigating reports of gun shots on the city’s west side overnight.

Officers were called to the area of Raymond Road and Russett Road at 12:42 a.m. Monday after getting multiple reports of gun shots. Officers found three casings at the intersection of Russett Road and Cameron Drive.

No injuries or property damage were reported as a result of the gun shots.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.