MPD investigates fiery motorcycle crash

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a Saturday afternoon motorcycle crash.

Police said the crash between the motorcycle and another car happened around 2:30 p.m. at Odana Road and Midvale Boulevard.

Authorities have not commented on any injuries.

