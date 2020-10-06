MPD investigates attempted robbery at TGI Friday’s

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating an attempted armed robbery overnight near East Towne Mall.

Madison Police say they were called to the TGI Friday’s at 2502 East Springs Drive just after 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Officers say an employee there reported being approached by a man wearing a mask, beanie and all dark clothing, standing 5’11” or 6′ tall. The employee said the man was holding a 4″ knife and demanded to be taken to the register.

The employee called for the manager after taking the man to the register, and the man ran away without taking any money.

Officers used a K9 to try to track the suspect and collected other evidence at the restaurant.

If anyone has any information on the incident, they’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

