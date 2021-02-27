MPD: Intoxicated driver arrested after crashing into a snow bank

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. — Officers from the Madison Police Department responded to a car accident near the east side Saturday night.

According to MPD officers, the vehicle was stuck in a snow bank. The vehicle was still in gear and the tires were spinning.

Officers found Ellen C. Oswald trying to dig the car out of the snow bank.

Oswald was arrested for operating while intoxicated.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.