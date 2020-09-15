MPD: Hourslong standoff at Madison home leads to 2 in custody on attempted homicide charges in August stabbing

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — Two people are facing attempted homicide charges in a stabbing incident last month, police said.

The Madison Police Department said 28-year-old Cierra L. Jackson and 55-year-old Charmaine R. Brown are tentatively charged with party to first-degree attempted homicide for allegedly stabbing a woman on Aug. 13 on Madison’s north side.

Police said Jackson and Brown were taken into custody Tuesday morning following a standoff that lasted several hours. Officers responded at 3:15 a.m. to a report of a disturbance in the 3600 block of Kipling Drive after a 911 call.

Officers learned that Jackson and Brown, suspects in the stabbing incident, were inside the residence and were refusing to exit, according to the report. Over the course of several hours of negotiating, patrol and SWAT officers were able to take three people into custody.

On Aug. 13, a 27-year-old Madison woman suffered a serious stab wound to the chest while she was trying to break up an altercation between others in the 3600 block of Kipling Drive, according to the report. Witnesses told officers that several women were in the road and in the midst of a loud argument when the stabbing took place.

A 39-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of an outstanding warrant, police said.

