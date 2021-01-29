MPD finds woman with Alzheimer’s who walked away from home in sub-zero temperatures

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say they were able to find a 71-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing from her home on Buckeye Road early Thursday morning.

Police say the woman walked away from her home at about 3:10 a.m. Thursday while not being dressed properly for the cold. The air temperature was about -4 degrees at the time.

Officers used a K9 unit and drones to try to track heat signatures while they looked for the woman. While police expanded their search, someone living on the 4000 block of Academy Drive called to report the 71-year-old woman was at their front door.

First responders arrive to check on her, but say she did not appear to suffer from any immediate ill effects of the cold exposure. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for a full evaluation as a precaution.

