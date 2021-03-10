MPD finds shell casings on west side following shots fired report

MADISON, Wis. — Several shell casings were found following a shots fired report on Madison’s west side Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the 200 block of North Gammon Road shortly after 4 p.m., according to an incident report.

Witnesses told officials they saw a black and silver sedan leaving the area after the shots were fired.

Police found four shell casings along the roadway. No injuries have been reported, and officials did not find any property damage at the scene.

