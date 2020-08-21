MPD: Elderly woman struck by vehicle while crossing street

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A woman in her 70s has been injured after she was hit by a car Friday morning, officials said.

According to the incident report, the car’s driver backed out of a driveway as the woman was crossing the street at Travis Terrace.

Officials said the woman suffered multiple injuries, including to her head.

Police are investigating the collision.

