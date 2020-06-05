Volunteer-led protesting event leads to closures at Gorham Street near James Madison Park

MADISON, Wis. — A portion of downtown Madison has been closed to traffic due to a volunteer-led protesting event Friday afternoon.

Madison police said Gorham Street near James Madison Park has been closed since about 3:15 p.m. A number of people have gathered at the park to attend a barbecue organized by volunteers.

Organizers said the event is open to all and is a “celebration of life,” as Friday would have been Breonna Taylor’s 27th birthday. Taylor was fatally shot by police inside her Lousiville, Kentucky home back in March.

Food and beverages are being offered as part of the event, and some in attendance have also registered to vote.

Gorham Street near James Madison Park is closed due to protest. Please choose alternative routes, and thank you for your patience. — Madison Police (@madisonpolice) June 5, 2020

Officials have asked drivers to find alternative routes, as Madison police were unable to confirm how long the closures will last.

