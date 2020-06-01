MPD: Convicted felon arrested in downtown Madison for bringing handgun to protests

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Kyle C. Quade Dane County Sheriff's Office

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a convicted felon after he brought a handgun to Sunday night’s downtown protests, officials said.

According to the incident report, officers with the MPD’s Special Event Team found a man tucking a loaded handgun in the back of his pants on the 200 block of West Gilman Street at 11 p.m.

The report said Kyle C. Quade, 28, of Janesville, told officers he was on the way to the State Street protests and brought his .45 caliber weapon for protection.

Police said Quade is a convicted felon and was later arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as a parole violation.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.