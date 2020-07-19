MPD: Convicted felon accused of robbing Willy Street cafe

Brandon Arbuckle

Nathaniel Homestead

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police arrested a man who allegedly robbed a downtown cafe Sunday morning.

According to the incident report, officers were sent to Ground Zero Coffee on 744 Williamson St. after a report of an armed robbery involving a handgun at 11:11 a.m. Police said the robber ran off with an unknown amount of cash and headed away from the State Capitol on Willy Street.

Deputies from a Dane County Boat Unit helped with checking the area and found someone at BB Clarke Beach who matched the robber’s description. The report said Nathaniel Homestead was changing his clothes before leading police on a chase.

He was later arrested in a backyard in the 900 block of Spaight Street. The report said a duffel bag was also recovered at the beach with evidence.

Homestead faces tentative charges of armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

