MPD chief addresses tear gas, unrest, and why he doesn’t want the job permanently

Chris Stanford by Chris Stanford

MADISON, Wis. — Madison Police Interim Chief Vic Walh and News 3 Now’s Chris Stanford talk about responding to the unrest, and why Wahl doesn’t want the permanent job.

Interim MPD Chief Vic Walh – Full Interview Interim Chief Vic Walh and News 3's Chris Stanford talk about the police response to the unrest and why he doesn’t want the job permanently. News 3 Now / Channel 3000 Posted by Chris Stanford on Monday, August 3, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments