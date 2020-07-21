MPD: Car slams into minivan on Washington Avenue during street race, 1 man arrested

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a man Monday afternoon following a vehicle crash on North Baldwin Street at East Washington Avenue.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday a Verona woman had a green light to drive into the East Washington Avenue intersection when a Pontiac Grand Prix crashed into the woman’s Honda Odyssey. The Pontiac did not have license plates.

Witnesses in the area reported seeing four young men get out of the Pontiac. Shortly after the crash, a Ford Taurus pulled up and two of the men got into the vehicle and fled the scene. The other two men ran off as police arrived.

One of the men, 20-year-old Dorian Watkins, was apprehended while running through backyards of nearby homes. Watkins told police he was was a passenger in the Pontiac and that the driver was racing another vehicle on East Washington Avenue when the crash happened.

Watkins was arrested on suspicion of resisting/obstructing arrest and nine counts of bail jumping, according to an incident report.

The woman driving the Honda asked to be evaluated by Madison Fire Department paramedics.

