MPD: Call regarding Park Street ‘shooting’ was swatting call

MADISON, Wis. — Police are investigating a complaint about a suspicious SUV parked on Emerson Street on Tuesday night.

According to an incident report, the car was parked when a 911 call came in regarding a ‘shooting’ on nearby Park Street.

The report said a male voice told a communicator that he had been shot, was bleeding, and that police should hurry to the location.

Police now believe it was a ‘swatting’ call aimed at pulling officers away from the SUV.

Officials said some officers did leave, but police also determined the Ford Expedition was listed as stolen out of Los Angeles. A tow truck took the SUV away.

The report said police are now looking into the possibility that the ‘swatting’ call was used as a ruse so the criminal who parked the Expedition could return and drive away with police out of the area, which officers said did not work.

The original caller said people who were in the SUV got into another vehicle, which drove around the neighborhood.



