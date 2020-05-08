MPD: Burglars steal couple’s car following home break-in

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison couple had their vehicle and other items stolen after burglars broke into their house early Friday morning, officials said.

According to the incident report, a homeowner on Eddy Street woke up to the sound of voices at 3 a.m.

Officials said the man looked and saw a car in the roadway outside his house. Police said the car took off and hit his neighbor’s car that was legally parked in the street.

The report said the man and his wife later found out a burglar broke into their home and stole a wallet and set of car keys.

Police said the couple’s Lexus in their garage was also stolen.

The report said the man believes at least three people were involved with stealing his car and driving off in the other vehicle that had crashed outside his home.

