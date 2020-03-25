MPD: Burglars break into Willy Street bar, steal ATM with no cash inside

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police say an ATM was stolen after a bar was broken into Wednesday morning.

According to the incident report, officials received a call at 8:11 a.m. from a jogger who said they noticed a front window broken at Mickey’s Tavern on 1524 Williamson St.

Police investigated the scene and discovered that an ATM was stolen.

The report said the machine didn’t contain any cash, as money was emptied from the ATM after state bars were ordered to close last week due to the coronavirus.

