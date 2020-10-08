MPD: Burglar stole wallet, vehicle from Yellowstone Drive home overnight

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A North Yellowstone Drive resident reported Thursday morning that his car, wallet and other items were stolen overnight.

According to an incident report, the homeowner found a small bag of marijuana on his kitchen floor when he woke up. He told police it was not his.

The man then realized someone had entered their home while they were asleep. The burglar stole the man’s wallet and a white 2017 Audi Q5, among other things.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.