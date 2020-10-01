MPD: Bullet strikes parked vehicle with 1-year-old child inside

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Police responded to a shots fired report on Madison’s south side Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the area of Beld and Gilson streets in response to a weapons offense shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to the incident report.

When they arrived, police found spent shell casings and saw an occupied home that was struck by a bullet. Officials said another bullet also hit a parked vehicle that had an adult and 1-year-old child inside.

There are no known injuries as of Wednesday night.

Those with information on the incident are encouraged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

