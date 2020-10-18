MPD: Bullet lodged in wall, damages window on city’s southwest side

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police responded to a report of a damaged window and bullet lodged in a wall on the 2900 block of Cimarron Trail early Sunday morning.

According to an incident report, an investigation showed the bullet may have entered the home sometime early in the morning, likely around 2 a.m.

Three people were at the home sleeping at the time, including a child.

No injuries were reported.

