MPD: Body pulled from Lake Monona, no signs of foul play

MADISON, Wis. — A body of an adult male was pulled from Lake Monona Friday afternoon, according to the Madison Police Department.

A passerby reported seeing a body in the water near Monona Terrace.

Police were dispatched to the area around 12:45 p.m.

Police said there were no signs of foul play.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the cause and manner of death.

