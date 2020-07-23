MPD: Black teen attacked on bus, 17-year-old arrested for hate crime

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is recommending a hate crime enhancer be added to a battery case after a Black teen was attacked on a Madison Metro Bus.

The attack happened sometime between 9 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. near Hammersley Road on July 10, according to a release by the Madison Police Department.

Madison police arrested a 17-year-old Thursday morning on tentative charges of physical abuse of a child with a hate crime enhancer, attempted theft, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

The 17-year-old is accused of yelling racial epithets while repeatedly punching and kicking the victim while both were riding the bus. Police said a 16-year-old from Madison suffered a bloody nose, bruises to his neck and torso and scratches on his face.

Video shows the assault was unprovoked and that the suspect attempted to steal some of the victim’s belongings, the release said.

The 17-year-old was hospitalized on an unrelated matter and was arrested upon discharge, police said. News 3 Now is not releasing the identify of the 17-year-old until the is formally charged. The teen is expected to appear in court for his initial appearance on Friday, according to an employee at the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.

