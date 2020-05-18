MPD Beltline operation nets multiple speeders Saturday; top speed was 88 mph

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a Beltline operation led to a total of 27 traffic stops for speeding Saturday night.

Police said the stops were made westbound on the Beltline near Whitney Way between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Out of those who were pulled over, officials said the highest speed recorded was 88 mph, while the lowest was 71 mph.

Police reminded drivers that the Beltline’s speed limit is 55 mph.

