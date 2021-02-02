MPD: Bar fight leads to shots fired incident, abandoned vehicle

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating a shots fired incident that stemmed from a verbal dispute early Tuesday morning, officials said.

According to an incident report, a man punched a woman at a north side bar and left with others in a BMW X5. Police said the victim and one of her friends followed the SUV in an attempt to “ram” it and later told police shots were fired from the BMW in the direction of her vehicle.

Officials said there were no injuries or property damage reported, but officers found bullet fragments on the road. Police also found the BMW abandoned in a snowbank near the intersection of Donald and Crest Line drives.

Officers and a K-9 unit were unable to find those who were involved, and the man who allegedly punched the victim has not been identified.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

