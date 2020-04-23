MPD: At least 9 catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Madison since last month

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said several catalytic converters have been stolen from parked vehicles since the beginning of last month.

According to the incident report, crime analysts with the police department noticed similarities in a number of recent thefts, all of which involve catalytic converters.

Officials said most of the vehicles belonged to businesses east of the Capitol Square.

There have been nine reported cases since March 1, with the most recent being reported Wednesday.

Police said an employee started up a truck that was parked at the Northgate Shopping Center on 1117 North Sherman Avenue at 10:30 a.m. The report said the worker was able to tell the vehicle’s catalytic converter was missing due to how loud the truck was sounding.

