MPD: At least 47 catalytic converter stolen from vehicles in Madison since January

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating the theft of a catalytic convertor from a 2008 Toyota Prius Tuesday night.

According to the incident report, the catalytic convertor was cut off and stolen from the vehicle that was parked on Knickerbocker Street.

Crime analysts with the police department have noticed similar criminal activity with 47 catalytic converter theft cases reported since the beginning of the year, according to the report. Officials have noted 29 of 47 cases involved vehicles connected to businesses.

There have been a total of 100 stolen catalytic convertors reported through July 22, the report said.

Analysts said 16 of the 47 cases have involved Toyota Priuses that was manufactured between 2004 and 2008.

Law enforcement officials said thieves often sell stolen convertors to scrap yards or recyclers.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments