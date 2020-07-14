MPD asks public for help identifying people suspected of attacking state senator in June

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying the people suspected of attacking Sen. Tim Carpenter on June 23.

Carpenter said he was trying to take a picture of a group of protesters on June 23 when he was attacked. He said he fell to the ground and was beaten by the group.

I took this pic- it got me assaulted & beat up. Punched/kicked in the head, neck, ribs. Maybe concussion, socked in left eye is little blurry, sore neck & ribs. 8-10 people attacked me. Innocent people are going to get killed. Capitol locked- stuck in office.Stop violence nowPlz! pic.twitter.com/Zw2hdfYG66 — Tim Carpenter (@TimCarpenterMKE) June 24, 2020

On June 30, Carpenter said he was expected to make a full recovery after having surgery for wounds he suffered in the attack.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo above is asked to call the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by send a tip online at P3Tips.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.