MPD: Artists painting with permission confronted by man who believed messages were ‘racist’

MADISON, Wis. — Several artists were confronted by a 60-year-old man Sunday around 5:30 p.m. in the 400 block of East Wilson Street who believed the messages being painted were “racist,” an incident report said.

According to police, the artists had permission from the building owner to paint murals on the plywood coverings. The man originally yelled at the artists from his SUV.

After being yelled at, a 22-year-old woman painting called the non-emergency line saying the man was not making threats, but he was harassing the artists, the report said.

The woman called again, this time to 911, after the man approached the artists on foot, police said. The man wanted to know where they lived. The 22-year-old said he was not making physical threats and she didn’t see any weapons.

Another artist told police the man had threatened to cover up their work.

The incident report said an officer contacted the man who was holding a pen and paper. He said he wanted to get the artists’ names to give them to the police.

The officer told the man the artists were not committing a crime and he should leave. The man did leave. The officer told the artists that communications from them and from the man were protected by the First Amendment.

The incident remains under review by the Madison Police Department.



