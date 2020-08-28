MPD arrest two people in connection to attempted homicide following double shooting on Madison’s east side

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — Officers with the Madison Police Department have arrested two people on tentative attempted homicide charges in connection to a shooting on Madison’s east side.

Violent Crime Unit detectives were able to identify two suspects, and yesterday afternoon both were arrested as they walked out of an apartment building located in the 200 block of N. Thompson Dr.

Dane County Jail records show that 22-year-old Alfa Mohammed Umar III and 18-year-old Mariana Isabell Sanchez were booked into the Dane County Jail on Thursday. Violent Crime Unit detectives identified the suspects and arrested them as they walked out of an apartment building in the 200 block of North Thompson Drive.

Umar was armed with a loaded .45-caliber handgun when he was arrested, police said.

According to an incident report, both were booked on tentative two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Sanchez is accused of being party to the crimes.

Police said the shooting was targeted.

Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Oak St. and Commercial Ave. around 1:20 p.m. on Aug. 21 for a report of a shooting.

Two men were injured in the incident. One of them was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to an incident report.

