MPD arrest 17-year-old in connection with La Follette High School beating

by Logan Rude

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police have arrested a 17-year-old in connection with a fight at La Follette High School that left a 15-year-old with serious injuries.

The initial incident happened on Jan. 13. The victim, a 15-year-old student at the high school, told officers a group of students had been making fun of him before they repeatedly punched him.

Video of the incident appears to show several teens punching or attempting to punch the teen, according to an incident report.

Police said the 17-year-old suspect was arrested on a tentative charge of substantial battery. Authorities said in mid-January that another teen is also facing tentative charges, but that teen has not been arrested.

News 3 Now is not naming the teen at this time as part of a policy not to name suspects until they have been formally charged in court.

