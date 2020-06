MPD: All lanes at East Washington Ave. and Stoughton Road are closed due to protest

Sasha VanAllen by Sasha VanAllen

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are asking drivers to find alternate routes as East Washington Avenue at Stoughton Road are closed due to protest Saturday afternoon.

According to an Facebook post, the intersection of East Washington Avenue at Stoughton Road is currently blocked by protesters.

The Wisconsin Department of Traffic said lane closures could last up to one hour.

