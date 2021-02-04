MPD: 72-year-old man OK after being hit by car in intersection

Stephen Cohn

MADISON, Wis. — A 72-year-old man walking his dog was hit by a car on Madison’s west side Thursday morning.

According to an incident report, an 81-year-old driver hit the pedestrian in the crosswalk at the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard.

The report said the man was offered medical attention by EMS but did not have significant injuries.

Police said the driver was cited for failure to yield to pedestrian.



